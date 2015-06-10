(Adds share price reaction, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 10 Wincor Nixdorf
shares jumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday after
a Reuters report that U.S. automated bank teller machine maker
Diebold was in talks about a possible acquisition of its
German rival.
A Wincor spokesman said on Wednesday that the company was
not in merger or takeover negotiations. Bankers, however, had
told Reuters on Tuesday that the two parties were holding
exploratory talks.
Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold
by JP Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by
the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper earlier on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Reuters reported in April that Wincor had asked investment
banks to come up with ideas to secure the future of the company,
including a potential sale to a private equity group.
The rise of online banking and e-commerce poses a challenge
for Wincor as it contends with reduced capital expenditure by
banks eager to keep costs in check after the financial crisis.
The company announced in April it would cut 12 percent of
its workforce and spin off its cashless payments business as
part of a restructuring after warning that it would miss its
sales and operating profit targets for the year, citing
deteriorating business in Russia and China, sluggish recovery in
European investment spending and eroding hardware prices.
Wincor, which also competes with U.S.-based NCR Corp
and Japan's Oki Electric, specialises in banking
systems such as ATMs and payment systems for retailers. The
banking systems side of the business accounts for two thirds of
its annual sales.
By 0804 GMT shares in Wincor were up 10.2 percent at 36.52
euros.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing
by David Goodman)