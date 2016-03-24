FRANKFURT, March 24 U.S. ATM maker Diebold said it gained the required level of support for its planned $1.8 billion takeover of Wincor Nixdorf, sending the German rival's shares almost 20 percent higher.

Diebold said in a statement on Thursday it had reached 68.9 percent of Wincor shares, more than the 67.6 percent it needed for the cash and shares deal to succeed.

Including the nearly 10 percent of stock owned by Wincor, Diebold needed to reach a threshold of at least 75 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)