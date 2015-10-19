* Agreement only on non-binding term sheet, due diligence pending

* Both adjusting to rise of online-banking, e-commerce

* Wincor shares at 45.55 euros vs 52.50 euro indicated offer

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Shares in German ATM cash machine maker Wincor Nixdorf failed to reach on Monday the price at which U.S. Diebold, the world's third-largest ATM maker, agreed to buy them for at the weekend, reflecting insecurity about the deal, analysts said.

Diebold offered to buy number two Wincor for 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) on Saturday with details to be hammered out over the next few weeks.

Shares in Wincor Nixdorf closed up 17 percent at 45.55 euros on Monday compared to the offer price of 52.50 euros. Diebold shares were up 8.4 percent.

"There is only a non-binding term sheet, both companies will need to finalise a due diligence and it is not clear what part of the price will be paid in shares and which part in cash," said one analyst on the condition of anonymity.

Diebold wants to tie with Wincor to create a bigger competitor to market leader NCR.

A combination of Wincor Nixdorf and Diebold would be the global market leader in ATMs/Banking, with a market share of about 35 percent, leaving NCR the global number two with an estimated share of 25 percent, said Stefan Augustin, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux.

But Diebold and Wincor have had a hard time adapting to rapid changes in the sector caused by the rise of online banking and e-commerce, which have crimped capital investment by banks eager to keep costs in check while still battling the lingering effects of the financial crisis.

All players in the sector have recently been competing to offer more banking software and services, including security and payments services, as the ATM hardware business is challenged by customers using more credit cards and evolving mobile payment systems, and less and less cash.

"While we see some room for cost reductions in the hardware business, neither company has a decent footprint in the software segment," wrote Commerzbank bank analyst Yasmin Moschitz.

"A problem shared is not necessarily a problem halved."

Both companies are in the midst of restructuring, with Wincor cutting 12 percent of its workforce while preparing the spin-off of its contactless payments business, and Diebold targeting $200 million in cost savings by 2017.

Research firm Allied Market Research expects the global ATM market to grow to $21.9 billion by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6 percent from last year.

But several mature markets will however continue to decline, research and consulting firm RBR said last week, adding that it saw growth mainly in the Middle East and Africa. Wincor is strong in Europe and Diebold in the United States.

The companies have not given any estimates for potential synergies and cost savings.

Analysts at Equinet said the lion's share of annual synergies could come from joint R&D with savings of up to 120 million euros.

The cash-and-stock offer amounts to a 35 percent premium to Wincor's closing price on Friday and puts Wincor's enterprise value at 14.3 times EBITDA, compared with Diebold's 9.2 times and NCR's 8.6.

Several analysts said shareholders should take the money: "We do not believe that Wincor Nixdorf would reach such a price level in the next 12 months on a stand-alone basis," wrote analysts at Bankhaus Lampe.

($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)