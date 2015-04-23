Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 23 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf may seek to list its cashless payments business as a separate company, Chief Executive Eckard Heidloff told Reuters on Thursday.
Wincor earlier announced a spin-off of its cashless payments business as part of a sweeping restructuring, which includes cutting 12 percent of jobs.
Wincor Nixdorf aims to retain the majority of cashless payments after the spin-off, Heidloff said. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order