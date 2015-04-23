DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 23 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf may seek to list its cashless payments business as a separate company, Chief Executive Eckard Heidloff told Reuters on Thursday.

Wincor earlier announced a spin-off of its cashless payments business as part of a sweeping restructuring, which includes cutting 12 percent of jobs.

Wincor Nixdorf aims to retain the majority of cashless payments after the spin-off, Heidloff said. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)