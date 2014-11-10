DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 10 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf expects sales and earnings to return to growth in its current year after weaker demand from emerging markets led to flat results last year.

While the current quarter through December will come in weaker than the year-earlier period, the group said on Monday it expected its revenues for the full fiscal year through September to grow moderately from last year's 2.47 billion euros($3.08 billion).

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) will grow slightly faster than sales, it said. Last year's adjusted EBITA stood at 135 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)