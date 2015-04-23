FRANKFURT, April 23 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf said it would axe 12 percent of its workforce over the next three years to address deteriorating business in Russia and China, sluggish recovery in European investment spending and erosion of hardware prices.

It had warned earlier this month that it would miss its sales and operating profit guidance for the year and said it would restructure its hardware business to halt a slide in revenue. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)