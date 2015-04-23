Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, April 23 German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf said it would axe 12 percent of its workforce over the next three years to address deteriorating business in Russia and China, sluggish recovery in European investment spending and erosion of hardware prices.
It had warned earlier this month that it would miss its sales and operating profit guidance for the year and said it would restructure its hardware business to halt a slide in revenue. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order