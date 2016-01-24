FRANKFURT Jan 24 German automated teller
machine and banking services firm Wincor Nixdorf
raised its forecast for operating profit after first-quarter
earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to higher sales and
restructuring.
Sales rose 14 percent year-on-year to 727 million euros in
the first quarter of fiscal year 2015-16 helping earnings before
interest taxes and amortization to climb to 54 million euros
($58.3 million), the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Wincor Nixdorf said it was making better than expected
progress with restructuring and now expected operating profit
before restructuring costs to be within 160 million euros to 190
million, up from a previous forecast of 150 million euros.
The upgraded earnings forecast for fiscal 2015-16 contained
a positive contribution from restructuring ranging from 60
million euros to 80 million euros, the company said.
Wincor Nixdorf also said it was discussing the
possibility of a cooperation agreement for its activities in
China. Talks are underway with a Chinese partner regarding a
majority investment in a joint venture covering Wincor Nixdorf's
business there, the company said.
Furthermore, Wincor Nixdorf said it expected one-off costs
of about 50 million euros stemming from the takeover by U.S.
rival Diebold. Diebold made a $1.9 billion takeover
offer for Wincor Nixdorf in October.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by David Clarke)