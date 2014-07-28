July 28 Wincor Nixdorf AG : * Says revises forecast for fiscal 2013/2014 * Says now sees net sales at previous year's level * Says EBITA still expected to grow to EUR155 million * Says EBITA outlook now includes proceeds from sale of former production

facility in Singapore * Says Q3 sales 573 million EUR * Says Q3 EBITA 23 million EUR * Says Q3 net profit 15 million EUR * Reuters poll average for Wincor Nixdorf Q3 net sales was 603 million EUR,

EBITA was 33.5 million, net profit was 22.4 million Source text for Eikon: