BRIEF-Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba
* Vuzix enters into development agreement with Toshiba for a customized smart glasses device
MILAN May 3 Wind Telecomunicazioni, Italy's third-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive.
Wind, which offers integrated fixed, mobile and internet services, was bought by Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom last year in a $6 billion deal.
Ibarra's appointment will be effective as of May 11, Wind said in a statement.
"Over the next twelve months Wind will continue to make significant investments in mobile internet," Ibarra said.
The acquisition of Wind, which currently has almost 24 million customers in Italy, saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load.
Ibarra, who previously worked at Telecom Italia's mobile division Telecom Italia Mobile and Omnitel-Vodafone , has also been appointed a member of the Vimpelcom board. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Says Gerald Slemko appointed interim CEO and chairman of the board
* Nicholas Behunin - court of appeal, second appellate district has set march 3, hearing date in for Charles Schwab's lawsuit against Nicholas Behunin for defamation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: