LONDON Feb 20 Ireland's Mainstream
Renewable Power and Chinese wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind
Science & Technology Co. have formed a 50-50 joint
venture to build a 70 megawatt wind farm in Chile, the firms
said on Monday.
Construction of the first 70 MW phase of the Ckani wind farm
in northern Chile should start by the end of this year, and it
has the potential to have a capacity of 240 MW capacity on
stream by 2015, the companies said in a statement.
The value of the whole project is $480 million, while the
first phase is worth $140 million.
Under the terms of the deal, Goldwind's Chicago-based
subsidiary will supply 47 1.5 MW wind turbines.
Goldwind is China's second-largest maker of wind power
equipment, and the deal is its second with Mainstream in Chile.
Goldwind also secured a deal to supply turbines to a 16.5 MW
wind project in Ecuador in late 2011.
China's top wind turbine makers are increasingly looking to
export their equipment overseas to boost sales amid sliding
turbine prices and challenging market conditions at home.
"Strategic collaboration with China is core to Mainstream's
global strategy," said Mainstream Chief Executive Eddie
O'Connor.
"Mainstream has over 15,000 MW of wind and solar projects
globally, and our Chinese partners have the world-leading
technology, which is ready to deploy cost-effectively and at
scale."
