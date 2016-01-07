LONDON Jan 7 British energy supplier SSE , in partnership with Irish firm Coillte, has secured financing to complete construction of Galway Wind Park, the companies said on Thursday.

The companies raised 176 million euros to finish Ireland's largest wind farm, which is set to generate 169 megawatts of power.

The project finance was agreed with mandated lead arranger banks BBVA, Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. and NORD/LB.

The wind farm is due to begin operation in the third quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Jason Neely)