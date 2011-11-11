SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea, heavily
dependent on energy imports, will invest about 10.2 trillion won
($9 billion) in building a 2.5-gigawatt wind power generating
complex through 2019 to diversify its energy resources, the
Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Friday.
The offshore wind farm project in the southwestern region
will be led by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
and its fully-owned six utilities, a statement from
the ministry of knowledge economy said.
Power generation from the project will be equivalent to
meeting the average demands of a city with 5.56 million people,
or about 10 percent of the country's population, the statement
noted.
($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)