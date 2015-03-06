LONDON, March 6 Italian telecom firm Wind has launched a refinancing of its 1.8 billion euro ($1.96 billion) leveraged loans following a sale of its tower subsidiary business that will deleverage the company and improve its borrowing, banking sources said on Friday.

Wind announced on March 2 it has agreed to sell a 90 percent stake in its tower business to Abertis.

Out of the approximate 700 million euro proceeds from the sale, around 500 million euros will be used to pay down its 1.8 billion euros of term loans, the banking sources said.

The remaining debt will be refinanced into a new 800 million euro, 4.5-year covenant-lite term loan and around 600 million euros of new senior unsecured notes, the sources said.

The new term loan is expected to pay around 450bp over Euribor, slightly cheaper than the existing term loans which pay between 450bp-475bp.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are leading the refinancing and have also provided a new 400 million euro, 4.5-year revolving credit facility, which pays 425bp over Euribor.

The loan refinancing launched on March 6 and a call with existing lenders is due to take place on March 9. Lenders have until March 12 to commit to the refinanced loans and will receive a 25bp fee in return for rolling into the new deal. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)