Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Feb 6 Spain's Abertis said on Friday it had been selected as preferred bidder by Italian mobile phone operator Wind for the potential purchase of a stake in its telecommunications towers portfolio.
The two companies will negotiate until mid-February and will release a statement to the stock exchange in the event of a definitive agreement, Abertis said in a statement.
Wind, controlled by Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, is selling to reduce debt and talks will remain exclusive for less than a week, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order