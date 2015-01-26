Jan 26 Wind Mobile SA :

* Said on Friday that estimated FY 2014 revenue is 55 million zlotys ($14.6 million)

* Estimated FY 2014 EBITDA 11 million zlotys

* Estimated FY 2014 net profit 7 million zlotys

* Suspended its acquisition plans of a company based in the Middle East due to lack of clear indication that this purchase would create synergies

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7651 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)