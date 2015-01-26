Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Wind Mobile SA :
* Said on Friday that estimated FY 2014 revenue is 55 million zlotys ($14.6 million)
* Estimated FY 2014 EBITDA 11 million zlotys
* Estimated FY 2014 net profit 7 million zlotys
* Suspended its acquisition plans of a company based in the Middle East due to lack of clear indication that this purchase would create synergies
($1 = 3.7651 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order