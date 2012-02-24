(Corrects name of company buying power from the project)

TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Friday it would take a 34 percent stake in a $1 billion Mexican wind power project with a total capacity of 396 megawatts.

The Mareña Renovable project, which is the biggest wind power project in Latin America, will install 132 wind mills in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region located in the State of Oaxaca. Operations are set to start in July 2013.

Mitsubishi will work with partners Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund and Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM.

The power output will be provided to a Mexican unit of Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. and Mexican beverage and retail company FEMSA under a 20-year contract, Mitsubishi said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)