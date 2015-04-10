FRANKFURT, April 10 German baby product retailer windeln.de aims for a stock market listing this year to finance expansion, the company said on Friday.

As part of the listing, the company will raise capital by about 100 million euros ($106.75 million), while certain existing shareholders will sell stock worth about 80 million, the group added.

Including a greenshoe option, the total offer size will be about 200 million euros. ($1 = 0.9368 euros)

