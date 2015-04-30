BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
FRANKFURT, April 30 German baby product retailer windeln.de said its shares would start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on May 6 or 7, a day or two earlier than planned, citing "constructive investor demand".
The group said the offer period for its initial public offering (IPO), which started on April 23, would now end on May 5.
Windeln.de is offering up to 11.4 million shares at 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece to raise funds for future growth. At the mid-point of the range, the offer volume would be 211 million euros ($235.39 million).
($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
