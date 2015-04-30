FRANKFURT, April 30 German baby product retailer windeln.de said its shares would start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on May 6 or 7, a day or two earlier than planned, citing "constructive investor demand".

The group said the offer period for its initial public offering (IPO), which started on April 23, would now end on May 5.

Windeln.de is offering up to 11.4 million shares at 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece to raise funds for future growth. At the mid-point of the range, the offer volume would be 211 million euros ($235.39 million).

