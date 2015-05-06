UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 6 Shares in loss-making German baby products retailer windeln.de fell 2.7 percent in their stock market debut on Wednesday.
The stock started trading at 18.0 euros. The ecommerce group, which makes the bulk of its sales by selling milk powder to Chinese customers, had priced its shares the day before at 18.50 euros after offering them in a range of 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.