FRANKFURT, April 10 Loss-making German online baby goods retailer windeln.de aims to sell shares worth roughly 200 million euros ($212 million) on the stock market to finance further expansion, the company said on Friday.

As part of the listing, the company will raise capital by up to 120 million euros including an overallotment option, while some of its current shareholders will sell stock worth about 80 million.

Set up in 2010, windeln.de is aiming to take advantage of buoyant equities markets. Shares of online fashion retailer Zalando have risen 14 percent and those in ecommerce company Rocket Internet have surged 30 percent since their listings in October.

The company, which sells nappies, baby food, children's clothing and toys, may be valued at 500-600 million euros in a listing expected to take place on May 8, according to a person familiar with the situation.

"We want to sell more of the same, expand to other countries and sell products for older children," Chief Executive Alexander Brand said, adding acquisitions were part of the strategy.

Windeln.de sees potential for growth in Germany's 8.4 billion euro childcare products market, where so far fewer than one in five items are sold via the internet. It is targeting countries like Italy and Poland for expansion.

China is already the group's biggest market, where it benefits from customers' desire to buy high-quality foreign childcare products.

Windeln.de has grown rapidly since it was set up in 2010. Big investments led to a 2014 loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 11 million euros on sales of 101 million euros.

Its first quarter sales were 87 percent above the year-earlier figure, although the company said the growth rate will be lower than that in the full year.

It declined to say when the company plans to break even.

Earlier this year, windeln.de closed a financing round in which Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, DN Capital, MCI Management and 360 Capital Partners injected a total of 45 million euros into the group.

The group is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs on the initial public offering (IPO), alongside Commerzbank and Berenberg. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Keith Weir)