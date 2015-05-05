FRANKFURT May 5 Shares in German baby products retailer Windeln.de will likely price at 18.50 euros ($20.56) apiece in their stock market debut on Wednesday, two people familiar with the deal said.

"The latest guidance to investors was that orders below 18.50 euros a share will miss out," the sources said.

The ecommerce group, which makes the bulk of its sales by selling baby food to Chinese customers, last month announced that it is offering shares in a range of 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)