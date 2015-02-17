LONDON Feb 17 Britain's energy ministry has approved the Dogger Bank Creyke Beck offshore wind project, the world's biggest offshore wind park, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It gave no further details.

The wind project, located in the British sector of the North Sea, is being led by Forewind - a consortium comprising SSE , RWE, Statkraft and Statoil .

It will comprise up to 400 turbines totalling 2400 megawatts (MW) in capacity, enough electricity for almost 2 million homes.

A decision on Forewind's second application, for Dogger Bank Teesside A and B, is expected in August this year.

Britain currently has an installed offshore wind capacity of around 4.05 gigawatts (GW), the world's largest, and is targeting up to 41 GW by 2030 in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in its electricity sector.

(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by Susan Thomas)