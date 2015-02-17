(Adds comments from spokeswoman)
LONDON Feb 17 Britain's energy ministry has
approved the Dogger Bank Creyke Beck offshore wind project, the
world's biggest offshore wind park, it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The project, located in the British sector of the North Sea,
is being led by Forewind -- a consortium comprising SSE,
RWE, Statkraft and Statoil.
The government consent was a major milestone and there's now
a six-week judicial review period which is underway, a
spokeswoman for the project said.
A final investment decision is expected to be taken within
around two years, after which construction will begin, the
spokeswoman added.
It will comprise up to 400 turbines totalling 2,400
megawatts (MW) in capacity, enough electricity for almost 2
million homes.
A decision on Forewind's second application, for Dogger Bank
Teesside A and B, is expected in August this year.
Britain currently has an installed offshore wind capacity of
around 4.05 gigawatts (GW), the world's largest, and is
targeting up to 41 GW by 2030 in a bid to reduce carbon
emissions in its electricity sector.
