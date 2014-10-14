Oct 14 Boston-based Windhaven Investment Management Inc, a subsidiary of Charles Schwab Corp, said it had appointed Christian Menegatti chief investment strategist.

Menegatti joins from Roubini Global Economics, where he was managing director and global head of research, Windhaven said in a statement.

He will work with the company's current Chief Investment Strategist DeFred Folts, who will retire at the end of the year, Windhaven said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)