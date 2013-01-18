TORONTO Jan 18 Anthony Lacavera, founder of
Canada's upstart Wind Mobile, plans to step down as chief
executive as part of a deal that will give Egypt's Orascom
Telecom control of the carrier, a newcomer to a market
long dominated by three companies.
Lacavera, who plans to focus on a new investment initiative
called Globalive Capital, will serve in a non-operational
capacity as Wind's honorary chair after the deal closes later
this year, the companies said on Friday.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Following the close of the deal later this year, Orascom
will own a majority voting and economic interest in Wind, the
companies said. The deal is subject to the satisfaction of
certain conditions, including regulatory approval for the
conversion of Orascom's non-voting shares into voting shares.
Wind, with a subscriber base that has grown by almost 50
percent over the last 12 months, just completed its strongest
quarter ever, said Lacavera in an interview.
Lacavera founded Wind in 2008, and with financing from
Orascom, built it into Canada's fourth-largest wireless carrier
with some 600,000 subscribers. Russia's VimpelCom Ltd
now owns a majority interest in Orascom.
Despite the growth of Wind and other newcomers, the Canadian
market is still dominated by the big three players: Rogers
Communications, BCE's Bell Canada and Telus
. Each of them has more than 7 million wireless customers.