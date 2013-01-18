* Wind says Lacavera will remain honorary chair of company
* Lacavera to focus on new venture called Globalive Capital
* Lacavera says Wind will carry RIM's new BB10 devices
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Jan 18 Anthony Lacavera, founder of
Canada's upstart Wind Mobile, plans to step down as chief
executive as part of a deal that will give Egypt's Orascom
Telecom control of the carrier, a newcomer to a market
long dominated by three companies.
Lacavera, who plans to focus on a new investment initiative
called Globalive Capital, will serve in a non-operational
capacity as Wind's honorary chair after the deal closes later
this year, the companies said on Friday.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Following the close of the deal later this year, Orascom
will own a majority voting and economic interest in Wind, the
companies said. The deal is subject to the satisfaction of
certain conditions, including regulatory approval for the
conversion of Orascom's non-voting shares into voting shares.
Wind, with a subscriber base that has grown by almost 50
percent over the last 12 months, just completed its strongest
quarter ever, said Lacavera in an interview.
Lacavera, 38, founded Wind in 2008, and with financing from
Orascom, built it into Canada's fourth-largest wireless carrier
with some 600,000 subscribers. Russia's VimpelCom Ltd
now owns a majority interest in Orascom.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished with Wind bringing
real competition to the Canadian wireless space," said Lacavera
in an interview, adding that he will still maintain an economic
stake in Wind.
Despite the growth of Wind and other newcomers, the Canadian
market is still dominated by the big three players: Rogers
Communications, BCE's Bell Canada and Telus
. Each of them has more than 7 million wireless customers.
Wind, managed by holding company Globalive, has faced some
significant challenges in its few years of existence, due to
foreign ownership restrictions in Canadian telecoms. Canada only
last year began to move to ease curbs on foreign investment in
the telecom sector, allowing non-Canadians to take control of
carriers with a market share of 10 percent or less.
"The company is on a great growth track now, after facing
unprecedented legal and regulatory challenges," said Lacavera.
"I shepherded the company through that and got it on a good
track and I'm now ready to start Globalive Capital."
NEW VENTURE
Lacavera, who was born in southern Ontario, said Globalive
Capital will focus on funding early-stage media, technology and
telecom companies.
"When I started Globalive Wireless I looked everywhere in
Canada for the capital, and I got the door slammed in my face
everywhere," he said.
"I believe that Canada needs Globalive Capital today, as
much as Canada needed Globalive Wireless back in 2008 when I
started it," he said. "I've been an entrepreneur and now I have
the track-record and resources to help other entrepreneurs."
The move comes just as the Canadian government earlier this
week announced a plan to invest C$400 million ($402.5 million)
in venture capital in new and existing funds led by the private
sector over a span of seven to 10 years.
Lacavera said with increased demand for smartphones, he sees
the market moving increasingly toward a postpaid model.
"Talk and text has been left far behind and everybody wants
a smartphone now. The reality of smartphones is you are talking
about a very significant ticket - there is a need for handset
subsidies, Canadian consumers want handset subsidies, and once
you are talking about subsidies you are by definition talking
about a postpaid model."
The roughly 90,000 subscribers Wind added in the
fourth-quarter were predominantly postpaid customers, Lacavera
said, adding that Wind also plans to offer Research In Motion
Ltd's new BlackBerry 10 devices that are set to launch
later this month.
"We will certainly be carrying BlackBerry 10," he said.
"I've been playing with the BB10 test devices that we have and I
have to say they are definitely light years ahead of where they
were."