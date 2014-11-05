Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 5 Wind Mobile SA :
* Q3 revenue 11.8 million zlotys
* Q3 operating profit 147,895 zlotys
* Q3 net profit 116,697 zlotys
* Q1-Q3 EBITDA 4.6 million zlotys
* Board of management reaffirms 2014 outlook, FY 2014 revenue 61 million zlotys and FY 2014 net profit 9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)