COPENHAGEN Dec 28 The wind turbine market
faces a difficult 2013 even if a U.S. incentive scheme known as
the Production Tax Credit (PTC) is extended beyond its end-2012
expiry date, Denmark-based MAKE Consulting said in a research
note.
Uncertainty about whether the tax credit will be extended or
replaced with something else has led to a rushed 2011 and 2012
wind farm building cycle, while new development plans for 2013
have plummeted, MAKE said.
"The wind industry will see precipitous drops in 2013
installations without a PTC," MAKE said in an abstract of a note
for paying customers entitled, "U.S. market eyes policy cliff".
"But even if a PTC is extended, the market impact is likely
to be muted due to more challenging macro-economic conditions -
basic demand conditions remain weak and natural gas futures
remain low," it said. "Even with a PTC, 2013 will not be the
boom market of PTC years past."
MAKE Consulting said that an analysis of publically
announced orders for projects to be completed in 2012 showed the
top-tier turbine manufacturers solidifying their market shares.
MAKE's annual ranking list published in March this year
showed Danish wind turbine maker Vestas clinging to its
world market leadership with a 12 percent share, ahead of
China's Sinovel in second place and U.S. industrial
giant GE in third.
Turbine prices have eroded steadily since 2008, but
aggressive sales tactics may not be sustainable, MAKE said.
