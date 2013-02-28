* Capacity targets cannot be financed up to 2020
* Utilities face trough, financials sceptical
* More standardisation needed
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Europe's plans for offshore
wind power up to 2020 could be as much as 50 billion euros
($65.55 billion) short of funding, the Boston Consulting Group
(BCG) said in a study released on Thursday.
European governments are looking to the technology to play a
major role in their move away from fossil fuels to lower
climate-harming CO2 emissions.
"We expect that some 50 billion euros are lacking to build
the politically desired wind power plants up to the year 2020,"
said BCG energy expert Gunar Hering.
"Energy utilities are the leading protagonists but will hit
capital bottlenecks before they can reach their targets for
2020," he said, noting the challenge of funding a relatively new
and unproven industry given the euro zone's current economic
troubles.
Europe's 15 leading utilities over the past three years
invested an average 12 billion euros per annum in renewable
energy, BCG calculated.
If this volume was to be sustained up to 2020 and half the
total annual sum was used for offshore wind parks each year,
this would amount to 40 billion euros of capital expenditure.
Another 20 billion euros would be provided by private and
state banks over the described period, if they committed to the
sector, given scepticism about its short track record.
Yet BCG said a total 110 billion euros must be available to
reach targets within the EU bloc's action plan for renewable
energy of 40 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity by 2020.
Even under the assumption of sustained investment volumes
BCG believed that the sector would likely only arrive at 25 GW
of offshore capacity in the target year.
Currently, there are some 4.9 GW up and running offshore,
according to the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA).
Britain in its island position and Germany, which has over
two decades of experience with onshore wind, are the leading
offshore nations, with plans for 13 GW and 10 GW respectively.
Others are France, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. The
main protagonists are companies such as Denmark's Dong
and Germany's E.ON or RWE.
The sector has encountered red tape and operational problems
especially in Germany, where the new units are placed further
out at sea than those elsewhere in the world because of big
natural protection areas.
Germany has removed legal hurdles over liabilities for
delayed links to the mainland.
But only on Wednesday, engineering firm Siemens
had to concede it must postpone the link-up to another wind
power park off the North Sea Coast.
BCG said it was important that producers start standardising
products, in order to help cut costs.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
