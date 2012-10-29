FRANKFURT Oct 29 Windreich AG,
Germany's largest developer of offshore wind parks, hopes to
sell a 400 megawatt (MW) project by the end of the year, which
could bring in a mid triple-digit million euro amount, its chief
executive said.
"We are working hard to sell MEG I before the end of the
year," Willi Balz, who fully owns the group, told Reuters on
Monday.
Balz said of the 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) in equity
needed for the project, 700 million had already been committed.
"We are confident that we can find investors for the
remaining 100 million euros. There are many interested parties,
including investors in Europe and the Middle East," Balz said.
Windreich plans, builds and sells wind parks and is a key
player in Germany's offshore wind park expansion. Its offshore
wind project pipeline of 3,353 MW accounts for about a third of
Germany's goal to install 10,000 MW in offshore capacity by
2020.
Last week, the company sold its 210 MW offshore windpark
Deutsche Bucht (German Bight) to a British investor.
Offshore wind parks are one of the main pillars in Germany's
strategy to shift its energy focus to renewables, after it
decided to abandon nuclear power following the Fukushima
disaster last year.
But liability issues over who covers damages if wind parks
are not connected to the power grid in time have slowed down the
expansion markedly.
Earlier this month, Danish state-owned utility DONG Energy
froze plans to develop the Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind
farm on the North Sea coast of Germany, blaming local power grid
operator TenneT TSO for the decision.
Windreich, in contrast, secured network access for its parks
years ago, meaning the group had no issues with delays so far,
Balz said.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
