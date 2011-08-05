* Q2 adj EPS 19 cents, meets estimates

* Q2 rev $1.03 bln vs Street view $1.02 bln

* Total access lines fall 3.6 pct year-over-year

* Shares off 1 percent (Adds analyst and company comments, share move, NEW YORK dateline)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Telephone company Windstream Corp (WIN.O) posted higher-than-expected quarterly revenue on strong growth in its broadband and business services.

The company on Friday also gave an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year as it expects continued growth from business services.

D.A. Davidson analyst Donna Jaegers said Windstream's strategy of acquiring companies serving business and boosting its capital spending to build fiber links to wireless towers appeared to be paying off.

"We're still slogging through an ugly economy. The fact they turned the business revenue positive already bodes well for when the economy really does recover," Jaegers said.

When Windstream said in February that it would boost capital spending, investors balked, sending its shares down more than 3 percent. [ID:nN18250433]

On Friday, the company told analysts on a conference call that earnings and revenue would rise in the second half of the year from the first half. Most of the improvement will come in the fourth quarter due to savings generated from acquisitions and revenue returns from capital investments, it said.

"We expect to be growing this business as we exit 2011," said Chief Financial Officer Tony Thomas.

Earlier this week Windstream announced a plan to buy smaller rival Paetec Holding Corp PAET.O for $891 million. It has made several acquisitions in the last few years.

Windstream's posted a second-quarter profit of $93.2 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $79 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 19 cents a share, matching analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.03 billion, topping expectations of $1.02 billion. Total access lines declined by about 30,100 in the quarter, or 3.6 percent year-over-year.

In morning trade on Nasdaq, the company's shares were off 11 cents, or 1 percent, to $11.36. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and John Wallace)