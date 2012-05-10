* Q1 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.14

* Q1 revenue $1.55 bln vs est $1.56 bln

* Shares fall 16 pct, hit 2-year low

May 10 Telephone company Windstream Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by a fall in revenue from its consumer and wholesale segments.

Shares of the company fell 16 percent to a two-year low of $9.42 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

First-quarter net income rose to $64.6 million, or 11 cents per share, from $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 51 percent to $1.55 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wholesale revenue was down 6.3 percent as the company suspended and modified certain products that were a part of the PAETEC portfolio.

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Windstream, which acquired PAETEC in 2011, said it found some of the products unviable and was seeing an increase in the number of carrier disputes involving some of them. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)