* Says restructuring will save $30-$40 mln annually
* Shares down 1 pct
(Adds background, updates share move)
May 31 Telephone company Windstream Corp
will cut up to 400 management jobs, or 3 percent of its
workforce, to reduce costs as sales of fixed line services
falter.
The restructuring, which is expected to be completed in the
third quarter, will result in annual savings of $30-$40 million,
the company said. The company had a net profit of $172.3 million
on revenue of $4.29 billion in 2011.
"We began initial planning for this management review last
December," CEO said Jeff Gardner said in a statement.
The company posted lower-than-expected quarterly results
earlier this month, hurt by a fall in revenue from its consumer
and wholesale segments.
Windstream has been pushing into businesses such as
providing fiber connections to wireless cell towers and computer
data centers to boost its financials as more consumers
disconnect home phones.
It acquired Paetec Holding Corp for $891 million in December
to expand its broadband business and cut costs.
Windstream was formed in 2006 when Valor Communications
Group bought the local telephone service of Alltel Wireless, now
a part of Verizon Wireless.
The company's shares have fallen by a fifth this year. They
were down more than 1 percent at $9.21 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.
