UPDATE 2-Engaged Capital urges Rent-A-Center to explore sale
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Oct 5 Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA : * Moody's changes wind's rating outlook to negative from stable (cfr b1);
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.
* First Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing