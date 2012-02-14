By Marcel Michelson
MIREPOIX, France Feb 14 With the Pyrenees
mountain range firmly set on the southern horizon, a few
enthusiastic vintners are trying to resuscitate a local
wine-growing tradition that has been lost for many decades.
"We were four at the start. Only one of us was already a
wine-maker, I was in agriculture. We just could not understand
why Ariege was the only area in France without vines while it
had been an important producer in the past," said Philippe
Babin, one of the pioneers and a former vegetable seed grower.
He said the fledgling movement had little support at the
start but that older local people would tell them how vines used
to run everywhere in the region. Abandoned wine presses and
barrels for making wine can still be found on many local farms.
"We encountered a lot of scepticism but in the end, wine is
the noblest product of a region and we felt that Ariege merited
wine," Babin said.
On the other side of the Pyrenees, the sunny side in Spain,
there are the wines from Navarra and Rioja. To the east lie the
French vineyards of Corbieres and the cotes de Malepere, while
Irouleguy in the Basque country and Madiran lie to the west.
Here in the Ariege region, the vines had been uprooted to
make place for grain farms for bread in Toulouse and to feed the
cattle in the gentle plains along the river Hers, which meanders
past the Mediaeval town of Mirepoix, best-known for its carved
wooden arcades along the central square.
The Ariege's Mediterranean climate provides good conditions
for growing vines with its warm days, while the cool mountain
air helps to concentrate flavour in the grapes.
"The nearby mountains provide cold nights and it is that
daily difference in temperatures that makes the grapes retract
at night, putting a concentration of taste and colour in the
skins," Babin said.
There had been vineyards here since Roman times and in the
Middle Ages monks of the abbey of Saint-Antonin-de-Frédélas
(Pamiers) made wines that were transported over the Ariege and
Garonne rivers to Bordeaux and even made the sea crossing to
England. In 1876, the director of a local model state farm
replanted vines and there was a new boom.
EXODUS
The phylloxera 'wine pest' at the end of the 19th century
and an exodus of people from this rural area to work in
manufacturing up north during the age of industrialisation,
sounded the death knell for vines and by 1960 there was only a
little production left for family use.
That was the state of play until Babin and the other Ariege
"pioneers" re-planted vines and obtained a local IGP (Indication
Geographique Protegee) wine classification from the agriculture
authorities in 1998. The first harvest was in 2000.
The area is small and production limited. There are some six
producers who work on 60 hectares of vineyards on chalky clay
ground. The Mediterranean climate provides dry winters and warm
summers. In 2009, they made 1,800 hectolitres, of which 75
percent was red wine, 15 percent rose and 10 percent white.
By contrast, the Bordeaux vineyards stretch for 59,000
hectares.
"It was only in 2008 that the revenues of the year were
sufficient to cover the costs of that year, all the other years
we had to add money," said Babin.
His Coteaux d'Engravies domain now makes some 20 to 25,000
bottles per year and he hopes to arrive at 30-35,000 in 2013 as
younger vines come on stream.
Meanwhile the wines have won awards and positive mentions in
wine guides such as Hachette or Hugh Johnston. American importer
Jeffrey Alpert distributed some Ariege wine to New York
restaurants and there were exports to Japan, Austria and
Denmark.
"All the producers here have about the same volumes as I do
and that is not sufficient for real exports. Alpert took some
boxes and the next year he asked for 20,000 bottles, that is
almost all the production," Babin said.
Most of the wines go to restaurants and some are sold in the
Super-U supermarket in Mirepoix. They sell at around 10 euros
($13.22) per bottle.
VARIETY OF GRAPES
Despite the small production, there is a rich variety of
grapes.
The whites can use 15 different grapes which include the
well-known Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay Gris, Semillon,
Chenin and Viognier. There are also the more ancient grapes such
as Arrufiac, Camaralet de Lasseube, Courbu, petit and gross
Manseng, Mauzac or Ondenc. These come from the nearby Bearn
region and can trace their roots back to the 17th century.
In the reds there are the superstars Pinot Noir, Merlot,
Syrah, Gamay, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon as well as
Cot, petit Verdot and the lesser-known locals Fer, Tannat, and
Tempranillo from Spain.
Babin is now experimenting with old Ariege grapes that are
not yet allowed to be used in the wines. It will take a few more
years before he could present them for acceptance by the
authorities.
"We have that gap in our local memory of wine-making, we
have to rediscover how the grapes develop in this particular
climate," Babin said.
The wines are assembled and the vintner can compose the
taste of the wine by using various percentages of the grape
varieties. The reds are fresh, pleasant in the mouth with fruity
tastes. The whites reveal the minerals of the soil.
"The wines are very similar to Malepere or Corbieres, but
due to the mountains we have a bit more concentration in taste,
a bit more colour and some more acidity and also sugar, a better
balance" Babin said.
