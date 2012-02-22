By Leslie Gevirtz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 22 Some U.S. pawnbrokers are
taking liquid assets - literally.
Fine wines are among the items they will accept as
collateral for loans, along with family jewels and fine art, as
a practice common in Britain and France catches on across the
Atlantic.
Liquidity issues, or a cash shortage, can be found on most
rungs of the economic ladder, the pawnbrokers said.
"You'd be amazed by how many wealthy individuals have
terrible credit ratings. And besides, if you go to a bank, it
can take weeks or months to get a loan. When we make a loan,
it's usually the same day," said Jordan Tabach-Bank, head of
Beverly Loan Co.
In an office above a Bank of America Corp branch in
Beverly Hills, California, home to some of Hollywood's biggest
stars, the pawnshop for the prosperous regularly lends to
hedge-fund managers, bankers, lawyers, doctors - and
occasionally to Oscar winners.
"Most people have a vision of pawn shops as sad sites. But
that's not the case here," Tabach-Bank said. "I have a lot of
people who come in who have a business opportunity and they need
an infusion of cash for business purposes," he said.
USGoldBuyers.com, an online pawnbroker with an office in New
York City's diamond district, will also accept fine wines as
collateral, spokesman Jose Caba said. While the wealthy like
their "expensive toys, unfortunately, sometimes they don't have
the liquid assets so to speak, to keep up their toys. That's
where we come in."
"We don't really want to sell the wine, or any asset that we
take in whether it be gold or fine art," Caba said. About 90
percent of the loans made have been repaid, he estimated.
Interest rates and length of the loans vary widely.
A British-based pawnbroker, borro.com, with an office in New
York recently lent $120,000 in exchange for 128 bottles of
Chateau d'Yquem. The golden Sauternes were actually worth an
estimated at $250,000.
Within the last three weeks, borro.com had taken a case of
1989 Chateau Petrus, valued at about $38,000, for a loan of
$24,000, said Chief Executive Paul Aitken.
He then listed several other loans that were secured with
various vintages of the five First Growths Bordeaux: Chateau
Haut-Brion, Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, Chateau Haut-Brion,
Chateau Margaux and Chateau Mouton Rothschild. These top wines
are regularly sold at auctions where cases fetch tens of
thousands of dollars.
His clientele, whose net worth ranges from $1 million to $10
million, use the loan "for liquidity - no pun intended. They're
mostly small business owners who basically are just waiting on
payments and managing cash flows."
Financial advisers and wealth managers recommend many of
their clients to him, Aitken said.
There are three publicly traded U.S. pawnbroking companies
that operate in Canada, the United States and Mexico. None takes
fine wines as collateral, "though it is an interesting business
model," said Tom Welch, general counsel for EZCORP Inc,
which has 670 storefronts.
Prime Asset Loans, based in Durham, UK, has a specific list
of wines it will loan against. In addition to the First Growth
Bordeaux, it will also make loans on Burgundy's famed Domaine de
la Romanee-Conti and, depending on the vintage, Australia's
renowned Penfolds Grange.
"We lend up to 70 percent of the value of the wines and the
term is usually seven months," said Richard Mews, a partner at
Prime Asset Loans. "Investors are using this type of loan more
as it is quick, easy and there are no fees. ... If used
properly, it can be a very cheap way of raising short-term
funds."
Credit Municipal de Paris, has been offering loans against
fine wines, champagnes and aged spirits since 2008, said
Florence Marambat, a spokeswoman for France's oldest bank. It
can keep more than 90,000 bottles in its 18th century wine
cellar.
"Just deposit your bottles against a loan that is
immediately awarded," she said, adding the cellar is fully
secured and its humidity and temperature optimal. And to
reinforce the supremacy of the region, she said Bordeaux were
the wines most frequently offered as collateral.
(Reporting By Leslie Gevirtz; Additional reporting by Dominique
Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Richard Chang)