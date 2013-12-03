Dec 3 Goldman Sachs has been hired by the biggest shareholder of Wing Hang Bank Ltd to advise on the sale of the Hong Kong family-run bank which has a market value of $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Chairman Patrick Fung's family, a family-linked affiliate and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, which own a combined 45 percent of the Hong Kong-listed bank, said in September they had received preliminary offers from independent third parties that they did not identify. [ID:nL3N0HD03U}

At least four suitors are expected to place bids in mid-December, added the people, who declined to be identified.

Wing Hang did not respond to an email seeking comment, while a Goldman Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment.