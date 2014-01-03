BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to buy properties and take out loans
March 22 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :
Jan 3 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) has begun exclusive talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank in a deal that would value the family-run lender at about $5.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
OCBC has offered to buy Wing Hang at about twice its book value and final terms of the deal are still being negotiated, the sources added.
It remains unclear when the two parties are likely to clinch a deal. Binding bids were due in mid-December.
OCBC declined to comment, while Wing Hang could not be reached immediately.
Wing Hang had a book value of HK$20.4 billion ($2.63 billion), accordingly to latest published data. ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman)
March 22 Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says Emami Group pumps in 3.50 billion rupees to join hands with Sheth corp for 50% partnership in Mulund project Source text: http://bit.ly/2nAudcK Further company coverage:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)