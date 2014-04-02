CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 2 Three banks are providing a fully underwritten $4.95 billion bridge loan to Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd to fund its offer to buy Hong Kong-based Wing Hang Bank, according to sources close to the matter.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and J.P. Morgan are sharing equal underwriting of the loan, the sources said, which will have a 12-month tenor.
The size of the loan, which is the same as OCBC's all-cash offer for Wing Hang, shows how frothy lending markets have become, with heaps of cheap money sloshing around the region and paying for large acquisitions.
BofA, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan did not immediately return calls seeking comment. OCBC did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/LPC and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Ryan Woo)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.