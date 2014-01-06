HONG KONG Jan 6 Trading in Hong Kong's Wing
Hang Bank Ltd was halted on Monday, following reports
that Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
(OCBC) had started exclusive talks to buy the family-run lender
in a deal that would value it at about $5.3 billion.
Reuters reported late on Friday that OCBC, Singapore's
second largest bank by assets, has offered around twice Wing
Hang's book value..
Wing Hang did not give any reasons for suspending the
shares.
Wing Hang shares last traded down 1.4 percent at HK$115.60,
while the benchmark Hong Kong benchmark share index was
down 0.6 percent by 0359 GMT. OCBC shares were halted earlier on
Monday.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)