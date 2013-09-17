HONG KONG, Sept 17 Shares in Wing Hang Bank Ltd shot 43 percent higher on Tuesday after the company's controlling shareholders received takeover offers from independent third parties.

Wing Hang shares jumped to HK$120.1, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat. Before Tuesday, Wing Hang had a market value of $3.3 billion.

Wing Hang did not disclose names of potential suitors in a statement issued to the Hong Kong stock exchange. For a related story:

Wing Hang is one of the four family run banks in Hong Kong and the second such bank to get a takeover offer in as many months. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)