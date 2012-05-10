SINGAPORE May 10 Wing Tai Holdings' chairman and managing director has offered to acquire 15 percent of shares in the firm he did not already control for S$95 million ($75.78 million), the Singapore developer said on Thursday.

Cheung Wai Keung plans to buy 68.1 million Wing Tai shares at S$1.39 apiece through a vehicle called Ascend Capital, raising his family's stake to about 50.6 percent from around 41.9 percent.

Ascend has no intention to privatise or delist Wing Tai.

The offer price represents a 18.3 percent premium over Wing Tai's last traded price, but is about 44.6 percent below the firm's net asset value per share of S$2.51 as at 31 March 2012.

DBS is advising Ascend. ($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars)