UPDATE 4-North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
* Two women fled airport by taxi after attack - South Korea TV Deceased fell ill at airport, died en route to hospital (Adds Malaysian police statement, paragraph 3)
SINGAPORE May 10 Wing Tai Holdings' chairman and managing director has offered to acquire 15 percent of shares in the firm he did not already control for S$95 million ($75.78 million), the Singapore developer said on Thursday.
Cheung Wai Keung plans to buy 68.1 million Wing Tai shares at S$1.39 apiece through a vehicle called Ascend Capital, raising his family's stake to about 50.6 percent from around 41.9 percent.
Ascend has no intention to privatise or delist Wing Tai.
The offer price represents a 18.3 percent premium over Wing Tai's last traded price, but is about 44.6 percent below the firm's net asset value per share of S$2.51 as at 31 March 2012.
DBS is advising Ascend. ($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Two women fled airport by taxi after attack - South Korea TV Deceased fell ill at airport, died en route to hospital (Adds Malaysian police statement, paragraph 3)
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.