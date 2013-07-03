July 3 Two longtime venture capital investors
have started a new firm, Wing Venture Partners, with a $111
million fund aimed at start-ups specializing in cloud computing,
data and mobile technologies.
Founded by Gaurav Garg and Peter Wagner, Wing plans
investments in the range of $8 million to $10 million over the
life of a company in its portfolio, the firm said on Wednesday.
Wing has already invested in networking company Cumulus
Networks and security platform FireEye.
Garg was a partner at Sequoia Capital for 10 years and
worked with wi-fi provider Ruckus Wireless and Jawbone, which
makes wireless mobile devices. Prior to Sequoia, he founded
Internet infrastructure company Redback Networks that was later
sold to Ericsson .
Wagner was a managing partner at Accel Partners working with
Fusion-io Inc, which helps companies deliver data
faster, and Redback Networks where he met Garg.