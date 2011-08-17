* Recalling Winn-Dixie Choco Charm Chocolate Drink

* Product sold in five southern states

* Product may contain wheat allergen

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc WINN.O said on Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling its "Choco Charm Chocolate Drink" because it may be mislabeled and contain the undeclared allergen of wheat.

People sensitive to wheat protein can suffer a moderate or acute allergic reaction, although the company said it has received no reports of illnesses associated with consumption of the product.

Winn-Dixie Choco Charm Chocolate Drink, sold in the dairy department of Winn-Dixie and SaveRite stores, comes in a one-gallon clear plastic bottle with a yellow cap and is marked with the UPC code 21140-29830.

The product affected by the recall was sold in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, the company said.

Winn-Dixie is working in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and the Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Network, the company said. (Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Gary Hill)