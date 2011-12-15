* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.06

* Q1 rev $131.8 mln vs est $133.4 mln

Dec 15 Winnebago Industries posted quarterly results below Wall Street expectations, as ebbing consumer confidence hurt sales at United State's largest motor home maker.

Sales of Winnebago's motor homes, which can sell for as much as $300,000, are heavily dependent on discretionary spending by consumers. A fragile economy and slow jobs growth have dampened consumer confidence in recent months.

The company's first-quarter profit of 4 cents a share fell below earnings of 6 cents estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $131.8 million.

Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based company closed at $6.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have lost more than a third of their value since October 13, when the company warned sales would be hurt in the coming quarters. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))