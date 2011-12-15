Airline Azul files for IPO with Brazil securities regulator
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).
* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs est $0.06
* Q1 rev $131.8 mln vs est $133.4 mln
Dec 15 Winnebago Industries posted quarterly results below Wall Street expectations, as ebbing consumer confidence hurt sales at United State's largest motor home maker.
Sales of Winnebago's motor homes, which can sell for as much as $300,000, are heavily dependent on discretionary spending by consumers. A fragile economy and slow jobs growth have dampened consumer confidence in recent months.
The company's first-quarter profit of 4 cents a share fell below earnings of 6 cents estimated by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $131.8 million.
Shares of the Forest City, Iowa-based company closed at $6.81 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They have lost more than a third of their value since October 13, when the company warned sales would be hurt in the coming quarters. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net))
* Pivotal phase 3 data results for Trulance(Tm) (plecanatide) in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) published in American Journal Of Gastroenterology
Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday helped by lower costs and tax rate even as the drug distributor faced generic pricing pressure.