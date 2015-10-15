Oct 15 Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported a 9.4 percent fall in quarterly profit as it sold fewer higher-priced motorhomes.

Net income fell to $11.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 29, from $12.9 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1Lm3PVx)

Revenue rose 2.1 percent to $251 million. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)