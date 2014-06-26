* Third-quarter revenue rises about 14 pct
* Earnings jump 49 pct to $11.4 mln
* Motorhome deliveries rise 18 pct to 2,331
* Shares rise 5 pct before the bell
(Adds CEO comment, details, shares)
June 26 Winnebago Industries Inc, the
largest U.S. motorhome maker, reported its strongest quarterly
revenue since 2005 as Americans spend more on big-ticket items
in an improving economy.
Winnebago, which sells motorhomes under the Winnebago,
Itasca and Era brands, reported an 18 percent jump in deliveries
in the third quarter ended May 31.
Growth in the quarter was driven by higher rental sales and
an increase in retail consumer demand, Chief Executive Randy
Potts said in a statement on Thursday. (bit.ly/UM1jnP)
The company has launched a number of lower-priced
recreational vehicles to attract families with younger children.
As a result, its average selling price fell 4.1 percent in the
quarter.
Winnebago's net income jumped 49 percent to $11.4 million,
or 42 cents per share. (bit.ly/UM1jnP)
Revenue rose 13.5 percent to $247.7 million.
Earlier this month, rival Thor Industries Inc
reported a 26 percent jump in third-quarter profit as sales
rebounded after a severe winter.
Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago's shares were up 4.8
percent at $24.95 in light trading before the bell. The stock
has gained about 6 percent so far this year, compared with a 13
percent fall in the S&P 500 index.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)