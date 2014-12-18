(Adds details on production)
Dec 18 Winnebago Industries Inc reported
a lower-than-expected profit on Thursday as a worker shortage at
a key plant in rural Iowa and trouble sourcing key components
from suppliers stymied production of the company's recreational
vehicles.
The Forest City, Iowa-based maker of motorhomes and camping
trailers reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.9 million,
or 37 cents a share, compared with $11.1 million, or 40 cents a
share, last year.
Sales rose nearly 1 percent to $224.4 million.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit
of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Winnebago said it was having trouble recruiting and
retaining employees to work at its main motorhome plant in
Forest City. It also said it had experienced "significant
production variances" during the quarter as it scrambled to get
quality component parts in a timely manner.
The company said the issues raised its variable costs and
nibbled away at its margins in the quarter.
Shipments of motorhomes to dealers grew 1.3 percent in the
quarter, Winnebago said, while shipments of towables rose nearly
13 percent.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago Editing by W Simon
and Chizu Nomiyama)