June 14 The largest U.S. motor homes maker Winnebago Industries Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit due to more wholesale deliveries of towable products and price increases.

Net income rose to $3.9 million, or 13 cents per share, from $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $155.7 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)