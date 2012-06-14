* Q3 EPS $0.13 vs est $0.12

* Q3 rev $155.7 mln, rises 15 pct

* Total towables deliveries up 98 pct

* Total towables backlog up 208 pct

* Shares up as much as 5 pct (Adds conference call details; updates share price)

June 14 Winnebago Industries Inc's quarterly profit got a boost from its new towables division and price hikes, sending the largest U.S. motor home maker's shares up as much as 5 percent.

Winnebago - known for its large, luxurious touring vehicles that provide home-like comfort on the road - re-entered the trailer business with the acquisition of SunnyBrook RV Inc in December 2010.

The towables segment, which sells fifth-wheel recreational vehicles (RVs) and travel trailers, accounted for 1 cent per share for the third quarter, compared with a loss of 1 cent per share a year earlier.

This is the first accretive quarter from the segment since the SunnyBrook acquisition, Chief Financial Officer Sarah Nielsen said on a post-earnings conference call.

Towables delivered in the quarter almost doubled to 646 units, while backlog as of May 26 tripled.

The company said there is still more room to grow its towables business in the coming years.

RV shipments in the United States are expected to reach 265,200 this year, well below the 390,500 sold in 2006, according to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

Winnebago, which last month received an unsolicited buyout offer from racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli, has been hurt in recent years as consumers put off spending on big-ticket items such as recreational vehicles.

"We are no longer in survival mode. (In the future) we will be more nimble, and responsive and better in tune with the nuances of the market," CEO Randy Potts said.

PRICES CLIMB

Selling price hikes in both Winnebago's towables and motor homes businesses also led to better margins.

The average selling price at the company's towables segment rose 16 percent in the quarter, while prices at the motor homes business rose 8 percent, CFO Nielsen said.

Gross margins at the company, which sells its motor homes under the Winnebago, Itasca and ERA brands, expanded by 140 basis points year-over-year.

Third-quarter net income rose to $3.9 million, or 13 cents per share, from $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $155.7 million.

The company's shares, which have gained 50 percent in value since they touched a year-low in November, rose 4 percent to $9.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)